Watch: Danny Lee nails long range birdie putt to snatch lead in Texas

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has stormed into the lead at the Dean & Deluca Invitational tournament in Texas with a stunning second round performance.

Starting on an even par after his first round, Lee got off to the best possible start with a birdie on the first hole, with another on the eighth to finish the front nine at -2.

Lee then came to life on the back nine, with birdies on the 11th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th - with the only blemish coming from a bogey on the 15th.

The round saw Lee finish with a -6 score of 64, moving up 33 places for a share of the lead.