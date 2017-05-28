Watch: Danny Lee miraculously salvages hole after horrid shot earlier deflects off corporate tent

Source:NZN
Kiwi golf No.1 Danny Lee's is within striking distance of his second win on the US PGA Tour.
Lee produced a one-under 69 in his third round at the Dean & Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas to lose his share of the lead but sit just two strokes off it.
He shares second place with England's Paul Casey on seven-under, with the pair two shy of American four-time Tour winner Webb Simpson, who wants to break a drought that stretches back to 2013.
Lee, 26, couldn't match the touch of his second-round 64, mixing three bogeys with three birdies on his front nine at the Colonial Country Club course on Sunday (NZT). A steady back-nine was all to par until a birdie on the par-four 18th hole.
Lee's other Tour win came two years ago, when he won the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.
The Korean-born golfer had made a poor start to the 2017 season but he produced his best finish last week, also in Texas, when placing fifth in the Byron Nelson Classic.
