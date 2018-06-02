Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

Source:AAP
Tiger Woods mounted a vintage charge midway through a weather-interrupted second day at the Memorial tournament in Ohio.
American Kyle Stanley and Chile's Joaquin Niemann lead the field at -11 after two rounds.
Meanwhile, five-time Memorial champion Woods has the galleries on their edges of their seats having picked up five shots through 11 holes to climb to five under and just four off the pace.
Woods, who won each edition at Muirfield Village between 1999 and 2001, mixed four front-nine birdies with a bogey before holing out from 95 yards for eagle at the par-5 11th.
