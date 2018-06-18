 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Watch: Brooks Koepka hits clutch approach shot at 16 on his way to historic US Open title

share

Source:

SKY

The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:13
1
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989


00:58
2
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

3
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

00:13
4
Isaako has been given a special seal of approval by the senior player.

'He's gangster' - Senior Kiwi Issac Luke's unique praise for rookie winger

00:36
5
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

Drink driving charges laid against man accused of causing death of baby after Nelson car crash

The baby was unborn at the time of the crash but was delivered through an emergency C-section in hospital, before later dying.

23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.

Concept of having headache after global party. Close up low-angle photo of empty green transparent beer bottles lying on nappy beige carpet, guy with nausea sitting on sofa in ob blurred background

Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

About 100 young teenagers were dispersed by police on Saturday night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 