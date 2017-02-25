 

Watch: Aussie blokes smash world putting record with unbelievable 120m stroke

Australin YouTube group How Ridiculous have lived up to their name once again with a world record 120 metre putt.

YouTube group How Ridiculous officially eclipsed the old record set in 2001 by 6m at the Point Walter Golf Course in Perth.
Source: YouTube / How Ridiculous

The group, who three months ago collected a world record for longest basketball shot after netting a goal from 180 metre above a mega-dam in Switzerland, set the new milestone at the Point Water Golf Course in Bicton, Perth.

The mammoth shot eclipses the old record set by Furgus Muir in 2001 by 6 metres.

The YouTube crew made up of Brett Stanford, Derek Herron and Scott Gaunson each took turns at the near impossible shot until a decision was made to let Stanford take the reins as he was most accurate.

The stroke has been verified by Guinness World Records.

