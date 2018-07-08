 

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee made the day of a young fan after the second round of the PGA's Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia, gifting his putter after finishing his day.

The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.
Source: PGA Tour

As Lee, 27, came off the course in White Sulphur Spring, the Kiwi made a beeline for a young boy looking for an autograph.

Lee went one better, instead giving him his putter as the youngster looked on astonished.

"Are you sure?" the young fan asked.

Speaking to the PGA Tour website afterwards, the child spoke about his interaction with Lee.

"I was walking back in shock of what just happened and then the caddie said 'Bud, you're going to need this too'.

"It was one of the best moments of my life."

That would be the last of Lee's involvement in West Virginia, carding a +2 score of 72 to miss the cut by two shots.

