Video: Phil Mickelson under fire after deliberately stopping ball at US Open

Phil Mickelson says he didn't mean any disrespect when he hit a moving ball on the 13th green at the U.S. Open.

The five-time major champion jogged after the ball to keep it from rolling away from the hole and hit it back to where he had been standing.

That earned him a two-stroke penalty. Mickelson said he thought it would have taken him more than two strokes if he had let the ball keep rolling.

He said he's thought about doing it before, but this was the first time it made sense and that he didn't intend to make a mockery of the game.

"It's certainly not meant that way," he said. "It's meant to take advantage of the rules as best you can. In that situation, I would gladly take the two shots."