 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Video: Lydia Ko sinks long range birdie on difficult opening day of US Open

share

Source:

SKY

The Kiwi holds a share of 19th after the first round in Ohio.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


00:14
2
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

3
Jarryd Hayne

Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

00:32
4
The two sides will meet in Super Rugby this Friday night.

Chiefs to topple Crusaders, Highlanders to stun Hurricanes: 1 NEWS NOW's expert Super Rugby picks

02:05
5
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

New Zealand Rugby demand Australia pay $50,000 for Pete Samu's release - report

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.


03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 