Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

Source:Supplied
World number one Dustin Johnson might be having a ho-hum week at the Tour Players Championship at Sawgrass, but today he pulled off one of the shots of the tournament.
On the 11th hole, a par 5, DJ, as he's known on tour, dunked his second into the water and needed a drop before his fourth shot from 109 yards (99 metres).
What followed was a superbly hit wedge for a couple of bounces, and in the cup.
It was the only birdie for Johnson in a one-over par round of 73, which left him at even par overall, just inside the cut.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport