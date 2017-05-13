 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

share

Source:

Supplied

World number one Dustin Johnson might be having a ho-hum week at the Tour Players Championship at Sawgrass, but today he pulled off one of the shots of the tournament.

The world number one shows why he's ..well, the world number one, in the Players Championship second round today.
Source: PGA TOUR / Youtube

On the 11th hole, a par 5, DJ, as he's known on tour, dunked his second into the water and needed a drop before his fourth shot from 109 yards (99 metres).

After years of toil, it’s all falling Sergio's way. His tee shot on the world's most famous par 3 this morning, unforgettable.
Source: SKY

What followed was a superbly hit wedge for a couple of bounces, and in the cup.

It was the only birdie for Johnson in a one-over par round of 73, which left him at even par overall, just inside the cut.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:24
1
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

01:00
2
There were scenes of jubilation as this goal sealed a second EPL title in three years.

Watch: The moment Michy Batshuayi's quick thinking breaks deadlock to lift Chelsea to EPL title

01:03
3
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

00:14
4

Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

5

How long can the Brumbies go without scoring a try? Drought reaches 210 minutes after latest loss


00:48
Cincinnatti Elementary School released surveillance footage of the gutless attack on the young boy.

Graphic warning: Video shows boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide

He was described as a "very loving little boy".

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ