Video: In the water, in the hole! Watch Dustin Johnson's jaw-dropping birdie from 109 yards

World number one Dustin Johnson might be having a ho-hum week at the Tour Players Championship at Sawgrass, but today he pulled off one of the shots of the tournament.

On the 11th hole, a par 5, DJ, as he's known on tour, dunked his second into the water and needed a drop before his fourth shot from 109 yards (99 metres).

What followed was a superbly hit wedge for a couple of bounces, and in the cup.