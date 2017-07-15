Video: Four! Donald Trump salutes crowds at US Women's Open

US President Donald Trump waved at cheering crowds from a glassed-off patio in the clubhouse of his Bedminster, New Jersey, course, where the US Women's Open is being held.

The Republican president acknowledged crowds near the 15th green.

His son Eric Trump stood by his side.

Trump waved, pointed and gave a thumbs-up, prompting squeals from a group of schoolgirls.

The crowds were asked to keep the commotion down as golfers Lexi Thompson, Brook Henderson and Stacy Lewis approached the 15th green.

Trump's visit during the weekend tournament poses a security challenge because his residence is on the course, where fans and players pass by throughout the day.