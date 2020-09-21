Video emerges of Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s six-putt US Open horror show

Video has emerged of Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s implosion on the 18th green at the US Open yesterday.

Lee’s quintuple bogey on the final hole at Winged Foot preceded his withdrawal from the tournament.

Video shows him line up the putt after his approach shot landed four from the pin.

He misses the initial putt to the left before doing the same with the second putt.

Overcome by frustration, he doesn’t measure the resulting one-foot putt, blasting it several feet away from the cup before finally nailing a putt he doesn’t measure again.

Lee came into the final round tied for 33rd after carding 70 and 75 in the first two rounds.