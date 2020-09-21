TODAY |

Video emerges of Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s six-putt US Open horror show

Source:  1 NEWS

Video has emerged of Kiwi golfer Danny Lee’s implosion on the 18th green at the US Open yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi’s quintuple bogey on 18 yesterday preceded his withdrawal from the tournament with a wrist injury. Source: SKY

Lee’s quintuple bogey on the final hole at Winged Foot preceded his withdrawal from the tournament.

Video shows him line up the putt after his approach shot landed four from the pin.

He misses the initial putt to the left before doing the same with the second putt.

Overcome by frustration, he doesn’t measure the resulting one-foot putt, blasting it several feet away from the cup before finally nailing a putt he doesn’t measure again.

Lee came into the final round tied for 33rd after carding 70 and 75 in the first two rounds.

He refused to speak to media as he pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury following his final hole collapse.

Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Watch: Incredible sportsmanship as Spanish triathlete allows wrong-turn rival to pass him on the finish line
2
UFC hitman Khamzat Chimaev records sickening knockout with his first punch
3
Bryson DeChambeau wins US Open after final round filled with trademark booming drives
4
Kiwis dominate in historic Supercars finish, McLaughlin takes out final race
5
Danny Lee implodes at US Open, six-putting at 18 before withdrawing
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Lee tied for 22nd at US Open, Fox struggles alongside Woods, Mickelson

Michael Campbell pokes fun at article naming him the most underwhelming US Open winner ever

Golf cult hero John Daly confirms cancer diagnosis

Danny Lee given final qualification spot for US Open