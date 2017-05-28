Video: Danny Lee sinks 16-foot birdie on final hole to stay in touch with leader in Texas

Kiwi golf No.1 Danny Lee's is within striking distance of his second win on the US PGA Tour.

Lee produced a one-under 69 in his third round at the Dean & Deluca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas to lose his share of the lead but sit just two strokes off it.

He shares second place with England's Paul Casey on seven-under, with the pair two shy of American four-time Tour winner Webb Simpson, who wants to break a drought that stretches back to 2013.

Lee, 26, couldn't match the touch of his second-round 64, mixing three bogeys with three birdies on his front nine at the Colonial Country Club course on Sunday (NZT). A steady back-nine was all to par until a birdie on the par-four 18th hole.

Lee's other Tour win came two years ago, when he won the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia.