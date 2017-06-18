 

Video: American Justin Thomas sinks final hole eagle to seal US Open record score

Justin Thomas has become the 31st golfer to shoot 63 in a major championship.

The world number 13 shot a third round score of 63 to grab the lead at Erin Hills.
Source: SKY

The world No.13 mixed nine birdies and two bogeys during Saturday's third round before hitting his second shot to six feet on the par-5 18th and tapped in for eagle to record the lowest round (nine under) in relation to par in US Open history.

Johnny Miller shot 63 at the 1973 US Open but it was at the par-71 Oakmont, with this week's venue Erin Hills being a par-72.

In July, Robert Streb became the 30th golfer to shoot 63 at the majors at the US PGA Championship.

American Thomas, who has three wins already this season, has set the clubhouse lead at 11 under as he chases his first major victory.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman are tow shots back while entering the back nine.

Meanwhile, Australia's Marc Leishman had raced up the leaderboard through his opening 10 holes before a double bogey at the par-4 12th.

The Victorian now sits six shots back in a tie for 16th as he enters his last four holes.

