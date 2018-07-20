 

US Open champ Brooks Koepka brought to his knees, fails impossible bunker shot at British Open

SKY

The American fought back to card a score of one-over 72 after a horror start in the first round in Scotland.
00:42
1
Whyte criticised Parker saying he had never had to dig deep in any professional fights.

Video: Steely Joseph Parker hits back at Dillian Whyte, drops hilarious 'facts' line ahead of London bout

00:11
2
The American fought back to card a score of one-over 72 after a horror start in the first round in Scotland.

Watch: Could you do better? US Open champ Brooks Koepka brought to his knees by impossible bunker shot at British Open

00:26
3
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:26
4
UFC president Dana Whyte sent a special video message to the Kiwi MMA fighter.

Watch: Celebrations as Kiwi fighter Kai Kara-France is admitted to UFC through personal video message from Dana White

00:18
5
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.

04:14
Mr Bridges said while he does "disagree strongly" with the views of Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux, "freedom of speech matters".

Controversial far-right Canadian speakers granted 10-day work visas to New Zealand

The Immigration Minister said they met all the character requirements.


Scene of double-fatal crash in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today about the Pakuranga crash.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Manurewa, Auckland.

Man seriously injured in South Auckland shooting

The victim is in Middlemore Hospital after the Manurewa incident last night.

02:14
Families of those killed in the explosion on the west coast were met today by the mine re-entry minister Andrew Little.

Pike River Mine re-entry one step closer with Andrew Little signing off on three potential options

On 19 November 2010, 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the mine.