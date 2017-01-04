Top-ranked Lydia Ko links with new caddie

Lydia Ko has switched golf clubs and signed on a new full-time caddie but has yet to make a decision on her coach for 2017.

Gary Matthews, a former caddie for Sergio Garcia, will carry the world No.1's bags after he caddied for her on a trial basis at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old New Zealander also announced a new equipment deal with PXG after previously using Callaway.

Ko parted ways with Australian caddie Jason Hamilton in October last year, after the pair won eight tournaments since pairing up in early 2015.

She then went on to split from her coach of the last three years, David Leadbetter, last month.

Ko's first tournament of the season is the Women's Australian Open, from February 16-19 in Adelaide, and she expects to have settled on a coaching replacement by then.

"I can't really say any coach's names yet, because I haven't tried out anyone yet," Ko told GolfChannel.com.

"I'm going to see what my options are - I'll definitely have a coach before going to Australia."

Ko has said she believes it is time to take more responsibility for her game.

"It's important for me to understand more about my swing and my game, no matter who I end up working with," she said.

"I think that's going to be really important, so I'm not as reliant on coaches."

No matter who her new coach is, Ko has no plans to deconstruct her swing, saying she feels there are plenty of positives already there.

"I'm really going to work around the rhythm of my swing, being able to keep my rhythm and being more consistent."