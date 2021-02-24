Tiger Woods travelled at 'greater speed than normal' before rollover crash — official

Tiger Woods was travelling at a "greater speed than normal" before his car crash.

The professional golfer sustained multiple leg injuries in an accident in Los Angeles on today and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery and now in a police press conference, the County Sheriff confirmed Tiger was travelling at a high speed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, believes Tiger was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" on a road that has a downhill slope which sees a "high frequency of accidents".

It is believed the car suffered "several rollovers" before the emergency services were called.

When Tiger was found in his car, he "was able to communicate and he was conscious".

Police also denied there was any evidence of impairment and confirmed Tiger was wearing his seatbelt when the car crashed.

They also insisted weather was not a factor in the accident.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department previously confirmed they were called at 7:12am (local time) to the crash site and Woods had to be "extricated" from the car wreck.

They shared in a statement: "On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes.

"The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, and then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

Woods is one of the world's most famous golfers and holds many records in the sport.