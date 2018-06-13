 

Tiger Woods staying on his 'dinghy', a 155-foot yacht, to avoid traffic at this year's US Open

Tiger Woods is staying in what he calls his "dinghy" to combat traffic at this year's US Open at Sinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York.

The "dinghy" - a 155-foot yacht - is said to include a Jacuzzi, gym and movie theatre.

Woods' accommodation has helped him avoid the traffic that has led to commutes of close to two hours from the official hotel depending on the time of morning.

"Staying on the dinghy helps," Woods said with a grin.

Woods hasn't spent much time ashore except for being at Shinnecock Hills for his first US Open in three years.

"Sag Harbor is a cute little town," he said. "I've only been there for a few days now. I haven't really got a chance to walk about a little bit, but certainly will this week. So far, it's been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go there to my dinghy, and just really enjoy it."

The Hamptons has no shortage of yachts, and someone suggested to Woods that it must feel odd not to have the biggest ship in New York.

"I'm not opposed to that," Woods said.

