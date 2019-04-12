Tiger Woods speaks out about 'shocking tragedy' of George Floyd

Tiger Woods is the latest sporting star to call for change to create a "safer, unified society" after the death of George Floyd.



Tiger Woods on the 13th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Source: Associated Press

Woods said on Tuesday he has always respected US law enforcement but that their use of force on Floyd clearly crossed a line.



Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into the 46-year-old African-American man's neck while he was handcuffed and saying that he couldn't breathe.



"I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force," 15-times major champion Woods said in a post on Twitter.



"This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line."



Numerous prominent athletes, including NBA great Michael Jordan, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, have spoken out in recent days as anti-police brutality and anti-racism marches and rallies boiled over across the country.



Liverpool players took a knee at Premier League training on Monday while Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba took to social media to voice their stance against racism.



Former five-division world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has also offered to cover Floyd's funeral costs.



"I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward," said Woods, 44, referring to six days of civil disturbances in 1992 after four white police officers were acquitted of beating African-American man Rodney King.



"We can make our points without burning the very neighbourhoods that we live in.



"I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society," added Woods, who in 1997 at 21 became the first black golfer to win the Masters in 1997.

