Tiger Woods' season over after missing qualification for Tour Championship

AAP
Tiger Woods won't have a chance to defend the Tour Championship title he won last year after he missed the cut yesterday at the BMA Championship in Chicago.

The American finished with an even-par 72 to finish outside the top 30 in both the tournament and the FedEx Cup standings, which means he will not advance to the Tour Championship.

"It's disappointing," Woods said. "Last year culminated in a pretty special moment for me and it would have been nice to go back there. But I’ll be watching the guys on TV."

Justin Thomas emerged as the victor, claiming his 10th PGA Tour victory with a three-shot win.

Thomas closed with a final round 68 at Medinah to finish at 25-under-par with Patrick Cantlay (65) runner-up. Hideki Matsuyama's sizzling 63 earned him third place at 20 under.

Thomas now leads the FedEx Cup standings and is in the driver's seat to win the NZ$23.3 million prize with a solid performance at the Tour Championship.

In the past four PGA Tour seasons, only former world No.1 Dustin Johnson (11) has won more tournaments than Thomas.

The 26-year-old Thomas becomes just the fifth player since 1944 to win 10 PGA tour events including a major (2017 US PGA Championship) before the age of 27.

Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have achieved that feat.

Scott and Leishman will be the only Australians in the field at the season finale at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods on the 13th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tiger Woods on the 13th hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Source: Associated Press
