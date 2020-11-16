Tiger Woods puts three balls in the water on 12th hole in Masters shocker

Tiger Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters.
The defending champion birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 this morning (NZT). That didn’t quite make up for his septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole, a par 3 where he put three balls in the water.
Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.
Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.