Tiger Woods puts three balls in the water on 12th hole in Masters shocker

Source:  Associated Press

Tiger Woods needed a late rally on the back nine to avoid his worst score ever at the Masters.

The defending champion hit the ball into the water three times, earning a septuple bogey. Source: Breakfast

The defending champion birdied five of the last six holes to come in at 4-over 76 this morning (NZT). That didn’t quite make up for his septuple-bogey 10 on the 12th hole, a par 3 where he put three balls in the water.

Nineteen months after winning his fifth green jacket, Woods left the course at 1 under for the tournament. At the time, he was 16 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods' worst score ever at the Masters was a 77 in the third round of his first appearance, in 1995, when he was still an amateur.

