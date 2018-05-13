 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Tiger Woods to play at Memorial Tournament as final tune-up for US Open

share

Source:

Associated Press

Five-times champion Tiger Woods has committed to playing in the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, for what is likely to be his final tune-up ahead of next month's US Open, tournament organisers have announced.

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the third round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green.

Source: Associated Press

The 14-times major champion has earned four top-12 finishes, including a share of 11th at last week's Players Championship, in the eight events he has played since returning to the PGA Tour this year after spinal fusion surgery in April 2017.

"I have been so impressed with Tiger during his comeback, and as I said after last weekend, I think he is on the verge of winning for the first time in several years," Memorial tournament founder and host Jack Nicklaus said in a statement.

"He's been very close, and having won five times at Muirfield Village, I wouldn't be surprised if he contended to win his sixth."

Woods, whose most recent victory at Muirfield Village came in 2012, has not competed in the Columbus suburb since 2015 when he carded a career-worst 85 during the third round en route to finishing in 71st place.

Since Woods has never before competed in the Memphis-based St. Jude Classic, which will be played the week before the U.S. Open, the May 31-June 3 Memorial is expected to be his final stop ahead of the year's second major, which will be played June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Memorial organisers also said Woods will be paired with former National Football League quarterback and two-times Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning during the official pro-am on the eve of the first round.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
It's safe to say Karolina Pliskova wasn't happy about her loss to Maria Sakkari.

Watch: Enraged tennis star bashes hole in umpire's chair after wrong call ends run at Italian Open

03:58
2
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'My body will tell me what decision I'll make' - Warriors veteran Simon Mannering to make a call on NRL career

00:13
4
Michael Cheika said there is a perception that Australian rugby players and teams are soft and need to fire up.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Aussie players are a 'soft touch', credits Kiwi teams for aggressive style play

00:15
5
The crunching played happened as his Visinia’s Grenoble defeated Oyonnax 47-22.

Watch: Former Blues player Lolagi Visinia lays on brutal tackle in French Top 14 relegation match

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 