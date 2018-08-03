 

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to square off in November showdown in Las Vegas

Golf

Phil Mickelson confirmed a report that an exhibition match against Tiger Woods is set for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.

Those are about all the details he had.

Golf.com reported last month that Woods and Mickelson, who have combined for 19 majors, 122 victories on the PGA Tour and 90 years on earth, were contemplating a winner-take-all $10 million match.

ESPN said it would be at Shadow Creek on Thanksgiving weekend. Woods says he had nothing more to add. "We haven't signed anything. Nothing's confirmed."

The ESPN report did not mention prize money, corporate support or television details.

Woods and Mickelson played a practice round together at the Masters, were in the same group at The Players Championship and played a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday at Firestone.

They have the most PGA Tour titles of players from their generation, though they never competed on the back nine with a major championship at stake except for the 2001 Masters and 2002 U.S. Open, both won by Woods.

Woods once played the starring role in Monday night exhibitions nearly two decades ago, which were televised by ABC. The first one was dubbed the "Showdown at Sherwood" between Woods and Duval, when they were Nos. 1 and 2 in the world.

Woods won and earned $1.1 million, while Duval received $200,000. They each donated $200,000 to charity, half of it going to The First Tee.

Source: 1 NEWS
Golf
Golf

American golfer Phil Mickelson has shown his nimbleness after busting out some dance moves in a hilarious new commercial for a clothing company.

Michelson got jiggy with some dad-like dance moves, deflecting balls with swats and kicks and producing "the worm" in the ad for Mizzen+Main.

The left-hander said it only took an hour to film.

"They showed some of the videos like they had done like with Tim Tebow and J.J. Watt and they said, 'We have this idea about dancing,' " Mickelson said.

"Obviously, it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing. But then [my wife] Amy said, 'You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.' So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.

"I think it's fun to laugh at yourself and certainly that's what I'm doing in this commercial, because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me.

"I could've said no, but what's the point of that? When you have these moves, you have to show them off."

Golf
Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell surges ahead at Fiji International to hold four-shot lead in second round

Golf

Ben Campbell holds a four-shot lead at the Fiji International after posting a stunning 66 in the second round.

The New Zealander was already in a tie for the lead at Natadola Bay after an opening 67 and he went on to post the joint-lowest round of the week so far.

Campbell, making just his ninth European Tour start, could have been further clear had he not bogeyed the par-four 18th to drop back to 11 under.

Australia's Andrew Dodt is Campbell's closest challenger heading into the weekend after a round of 70 left him on seven under.

Fellow Australians Jarryd Felton and Terry Pilkadaris are a shot further adrift with seven players, including Nick Cullen, tied at five under.

Ernie Els, a 28-time winner on the European Tour, secured his place over the weekend with a round of 70 to sit on two under.

Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh made a hole-in-one on the second hole but failed to make the cut after finishing seven over par.

Ben Campbell.
Source: Photosport
Topics
