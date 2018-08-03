Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to square off in November showdown in Las Vegas

American golfer Phil Mickelson has shown his nimbleness after busting out some dance moves in a hilarious new commercial for a clothing company.

Michelson got jiggy with some dad-like dance moves, deflecting balls with swats and kicks and producing "the worm" in the ad for Mizzen+Main.

The left-hander said it only took an hour to film.

"They showed some of the videos like they had done like with Tim Tebow and J.J. Watt and they said, 'We have this idea about dancing,' " Mickelson said.

"Obviously, it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing. But then [my wife] Amy said, 'You should just tell them that you know how to do the worm.' So after she said that, it was over, we were doing it.

"I think it's fun to laugh at yourself and certainly that's what I'm doing in this commercial, because it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me.