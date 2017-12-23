 

Tiger Woods parts ways with swing coach - 'I think it's best for me to continue on my own'

Tiger Woods is embarking on his latest comeback without a swing coach.

FILE - In this May 6, 2015, file photo, Tiger Woods, right, talks with swing coach Chris Como on the 17th green during a practice round for The Players Championship golf tournament at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Woods is embarking on his latest comeback without a swing coach, saying he has worked hard to relearn his body and the golf swing. Como has helped him the last three years. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Tiger Woods, right, talks with swing coach Chris Como on the 17th green during a practice round for The Players Championship golf tournament at Sawgrass.

Woods said this morning on Twitter that since fusion surgery on his lower back in April, he has been relearning his body and his golf swing by relying on feel and the previous three years of work with Dallas-based Chris Como.

"For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own," Woods said. "I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."

Como was not in the Bahamas when Woods returned following his fourth back surgery. In his first competition in 10 months, Woods had plenty of speed and power in his swing, shot three rounds in the 60s at the Hero World Challenge and tied for ninth against an 18-man field, 10 shots behind Rickie Fowler.

More important than his score was his form: Woods looked strong and fit with his swing and his posture all through the week.

He has not said where he will play first in 2018.

Unlike the previous three coaches employed by Woods — Butch Harmon, Hank Haney and Sean Foley — Como was not as steady a presence in public even when Woods played an 11-event schedule in 2015.

Notah Begay, who has known Woods since they played together at Stanford, introduced him to Como in the summer of 2014. Woods hired him as a consultant late that year as he talked about a "new old swing" he would try to employ.

Como said in a text message that Woods' "electrifying play" in the Bahamas was the byproduct of "a lot of hard work over the last few years while fighting through injury and pain," and he felt there was plenty of enthusiasm for next year.

"When our professional relationship began, I was asked to help Tiger utilize his own instincts and feel while playing pain free," Como said. "I think we've accomplished that and I'm proud of the results. Tiger is ready to have an incredible run in his career. I'm eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time."

