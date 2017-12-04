Tiger Woods leaps over 500 spots in world rankings after solid golf return at World Hero Challenge

 

Golf icon Tiger Woods immediately rocketed up the world rankings today after making a good start to his golf return in the Bahamas.

Woods made the green on the par-4 seventh with a brilliant drive before capping it off with a 25 foot putt.
Source: SKY

After 43 weeks of inactivity - which saw his already lowly world ranking dip to 1,199th amid years of relative inactivity and poor play - he returned last week, finishing eight strokes under par with a share of ninth place on Sunday, 10 shots behind the victor, Rickie Fowler.

His performance was good enough to immediately leap up the rankings to 668th.

He predicted a "bright future" after reporting that he completed the 72 holes without pain.

"I knew I was going to be able to play all four rounds, that wasn't going to be any issue," Woods told broadcaster NBC.

A year ago at the Hero World Challenge, Woods was 15th, 14 strokes off the pace in his only tournament of 2016.

Woods entered 11 tournaments in 2015 and nine in 2014, when he was last ranked number one before a series of injury layoffs.

The last of his 79 career PGA victories was in August 2013.

