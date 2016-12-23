Tiger Woods introduces 'Mac Daddy Santa' in bizarre tweet

Source:Associated Press
A creepy, shirtless Tiger Woods is back in the game.
The all-time golf great and promiscuous playboy tweeted a picture of himself as a strange cross between Santa Claus and dirty old man.
Bare-chested Woods showed off his buff pecs, shoulders and arms with white Santa-esque hair and platinum goatee.
He tweeted with the weird image: "Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!"
Woods, 40, has been struggling with injuries and hasn't won a tournament since 2013 or a major since 2008.
