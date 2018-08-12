TODAY |

Tiger Woods has fifth surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage

Associated Press
More From
Golf

A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee.

This one wasn't serious.

Woods said this morning on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.

"I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks," Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.

Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, described the knee as little more than "irritating."

"It was bothering him, but arthroscopic these days is different than we had years and years ago," Steinberg said. "He's up and walking now. This will have no effect on the fall or winter."

Woods has a light schedule the rest of the year — Japan in late October, his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December and then the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia. He is the US captain and could play as a captain's pick. He won't have to make that decision until a week after the Japan event.

Woods has dealt primarily with back issues the last six years. He had the first of four back surgeries in the spring of 2014, and the last one in 2017 to fuse his lower spine when it reached a point he feared he might never compete again.

He returned a year later and capped off his comeback with a victory in the Tour Championship. The final piece was a major, and Woods delivered the most memorable week of the year in April at Augusta National when he won the Masters for his 15th major.

But that was his lone highlight.

He missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the British Open and was never a factor in the Memorial or the US Open. He withdrew after the opening round of The Northern Trust to start the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he failed to reach the Tour Championship.

He said about his health at the BMW Championship that "body-wise it's the same. If it's not one thing, it's another. Things just pop up."

"I'm making tweaks and changes trying to play around this back and trying to be explosive and have enough rest time and training time," he said at Medinah. "That's been the biggest challenge of it all."

Woods first had surgery on his left knee as a freshman at Stanford in 1994 to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue. He had arthroscopic surgery to remove fluid and cysts after the 2002 season, and another after the 2008 Masters to repair cartilage damage. Two months later, after winning the 2008 U.S. Open, he had reconstructive surgery to repair his ACL.

Steinberg described this surgery as "more cleanup maintenance."

Tiger Woods studies a chip shot on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tiger Woods Source: Associated Press
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand's Eric Murray celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Pair Olympic Rowing Final at Eton Dorney. London. United Kingdom. Friday 3 August 2012. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.co.nz
Eric Murray reveals rowing played a 'big part' in his marriage ending - 'We just grew apart'
2
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
3
Sir Graham said as the coach you get close to players, making the news all the more heartbreaking to tell.
Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says
4
Eben Etzebeth and Brodie Retallick.
Experienced Springboks lock makes RWC squad despite claims of involvement in bar fight, street altercation
5
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
All Blacks RWC squad: Not many surprises likely but Liam Squire remains a glaring question mark
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
Michael Campbell during the Champions day at the new Par 3 course at the Hills, before the 100th New Zealand Open, The Hills, Arrowtown, New Zealand. Wednesday 27 February 2019, © Photo: Michael Thomas / www.photosport.nz

Michael Campbell earns best result since return to golf with tied-second finish on European Seniors tour
1 NEWS

Lydia Ko crashes out of Women's British Open, finishes second to last after missing cut
1 NEWS

Lydia Ko tied for 117th after catastrophic first round of Women’s British Open
1 NEWS

Lydia Ko out of contention after abysmal opening day of Evian Championship