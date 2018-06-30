Tiger Woods four shots back at Avenal Farm

Beau Hossler has been hanging around the lead on the weekend in search of his first victory, and he gets a chance at the Quicken Loans National.

So does Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods. Source: Associated Press

Hossler, the 23-year-old Californian in his first full year on the PGA Tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie on the 18th for a 4-under 66. He had a two-shot lead over those who played Friday morning at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.