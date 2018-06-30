 

Tiger Woods four shots back at Avenal Farm

Beau Hossler has been hanging around the lead on the weekend in search of his first victory, and he gets a chance at the Quicken Loans National.

So does Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Potomac, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Tiger Woods.

Source: Associated Press

Hossler, the 23-year-old Californian in his first full year on the PGA Tour, birdied four of his last five holes and finished with a 35-foot birdie on the 18th for a 4-under 66. He had a two-shot lead over those who played Friday morning at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Woods finished on the other side of the course with two pars that felt just as big. On a day of seven birdies, Woods didn't let a good round go to waste at the end. He twice saved par from the bunker for a 65 and was four back.

