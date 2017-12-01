Tiger Woods finishes stunning comeback round with monster putt in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods looked a lot better in his return to golf than he did when he left.

Playing for the first time since his fourth back surgery, Woods returned from a 10-month layoff with a 3-under 69 on a breezy day in the Bahamas and was three shots behind Tommy Fleetwood after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge.

Unlike a year ago, Woods didn't show any fatigue at the end of his round. His only regret was playing the par 5s at Albany Golf Club in 1-over par. That included a bogey on the par-5 ninth when he took four shots from about 30 feet, starting with a chip that didn't reach the green.