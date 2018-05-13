 

Tiger Woods declares he can 'absolutely' win another major despite missing cut at US Open

Tiger Woods insists his comeback from injury will yield more major championships victories, but it won't come at this week's US Open.

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the third round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green.

Source: Associated Press

Woods is staring down the barrel of a missed cut at Shinnecock Hills having signed for a two-over-par 72 during the second round to fall to 10 over.

With the top 60 and ties advancing to the weekend rounds, eight over is currently projected as the number.

Woods is an outside chance at sneaking inside the cut with play still underway, but a charge up the leaderboard seems unlikely.

Woods failed to make the weekend the last time he teed up at the 2015 edition at Chambers Bay.

However, Woods was defiant when asked by reporters if he can win a 15th major title.

"Absolutely," Woods said.

"Have you seen the way I've been swinging?"

Since spending 10 months on the sidelines last year while recovering from spinal fusion surgery, ball striking has not been an issue for Woods, nor has the short game.

Woods ranks fourth on the US PGA Tour for strokes gained in approach play and fifth from around the green.

But the driver has been his achilles heel this year, while the putter - Woods' most powerful weapon at the height of his powers - has also let him down.

"Unfortunately, it's just what I've done the last few events; I just haven't putted well," he said.

For his anticipated US Open return, big numbers were the issue for the 2000, 2002 and 2008 champion.

He racked up four bogeys and a double-bogey in the second round at the notoriously difficult Shinnecock Hills, while his scorecard from day one had two double-bogeys and a triple-bogey on it.

But the 42-year-old dismissed the idea the US Open is the toughest of golf's four majors.

"I think they're all hard," Woods said.

"I've won a few of them over the course of my career, and they're the hardest fields and usually the hardest set-ups."

Woods' next event is the Quicken Loans National in late June before the British Open at Carnoustie.

The 79-time US Tour winner says he will need to peak for the Open if he is serious about chasing down Jack Nicklaus' record 18 major titles.

"Well, I was consistent," Woods said when asked what hallmark he needs to channel from his golden era.

"For the most part, I did it year in, year out.

"I peaked and I really played well at the right time.

"Our whole careers are pretty much measured (by the majors) and one year (2000), I did it three times."

