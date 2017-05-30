Tiger Woods charged with drink driving in Florida

Golf icon Tiger Woods was arrested today on a drink driving charge in Jupiter, Florida, and spent nearly four hours in a county jail before he was released.

Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months. He is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 3am Monday (local time) in a suburban area and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

Tiger Woods has reportedly been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Source: ITV

He was arrested on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Jail records show that 41-year-old golf great was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 am and released on his own recognizance at 10:50am. The jail released a booking photo of Woods in a white T-shirt.

Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods' arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol.

Woods has not been seen at a golf tournament since he opened with a 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, withdrawing the next day because of back spasms.

He was in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open, run by his Tiger Woods Foundation, but did not come to the course because of his back.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

Woods, who had been No. 1 longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent operation to fuse disks in his lower back a month ago.

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.