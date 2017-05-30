 

Tiger Woods blames 'prescribed medications' after being charged with drink driving

Former world No.1 Tiger Woods says alcohol was not a factor in his drink driving arrest overnight and instead blamed an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

The arrest is another blow to the former world number one golfer.
Source: US ABC

Woods, who is currently sidelined from competition after having his fourth back surgery in April, said in a statement he took full responsibility for his actions and apologised to his family, friends and fans.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he said.

"I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Woods, who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles behind Jack Nicklaus, was taken into custody at about 3am (local time) near his Jupiter Island home in Orlando and booked at 7:18am.

He was released several hours later on his own recognisance, according to an online police report.

File picture.

Woods said he cooperated with police and wanted to thank the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office for their professionalism.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again," he added.

Woods, who is recuperating from his latest bout of surgery, said last week he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead," Woods wrote on his website.

"I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short- term goals."

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines away from the golf course.

His private life unravelled in late 2009 over allegations about affairs with several women and ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Those allegations followed a bizarre early morning car accident outside his Florida home that rapidly ballooned into a fully-fledged sex scandal that turned his previously unblemished life and career upside down.

The scandal ultimately cost Woods a number of lucrative endorsement deals, while other sponsors shifted away from using him in marketing but did not end their contracts with him.

A 79-time winner on the PGA Tour who was the world's top-ranked golfer for a record 683 weeks, Woods lost form in recent years due to injuries and the mastering of a new swing, while his ranking has plummeted to 876 after his long spell on the sidelines.

He has competed in only 19 events on the PGA Tour since the end of 2013, recording just one top-10 during that period along with seven missed cuts and three withdrawals.

