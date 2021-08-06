Thrilling final Olympic round delayed with Lydia Ko in medal hunt

Lydia Ko's push for a medal at the Olympics has had another spanner thrown into the works, with the thrilling final day delayed this afternoon due to the weather.

Lydia Ko is right in the medal hunt at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Ko has been going back-and-forth in the medal positions with India's Aditi Ashok and American leader Nelly Korda throughout the final round, while Japan's own Mone Inami has stormed into the conversation in the final back nine.

As it stands, there are just two holes left in the Olympic competition with Korda in front at 17-under, Inami one stroke behind in the silver medal positions followed by Ashok and Ko a further stroke back in third.

Right behind them all is Australia's Hannah Green on 14-under.

However, the quintet will have to wait to finish the round after officials delayed play a short time ago due to a lightning risk at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Earlier, Ko put pressure on Korda after starting the day with four straight birdies from the second to fifth holes before making another birdie on the eighth.

Korda meanwhile started the day quietly with a birdie on the second before things got chaotic when her chip to reach the green on the seventh came up short and rolled all the way back to her.

As a result, the American double-bogeyed the hole, allowing Ko and company to close in on the top spot.

The drama wasn't finished though, with Ko starting the back nine in rough fashion after two poor tee shots saw her miss the fairway twice, resulting in back-to-back bogeys.

Aditi and Korda also bogeyed the 11th, allowing Inami to power into the top three as she followed up her par on the 11th with four-straight birdies of her own from 12 to 15.

Ko also managed to string together another streak of birdies, however her run from the 13th to the 15th came undone with a bogey on the 16th, dropping her back to the bronze medal position.