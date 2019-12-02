Three Kiwis to play four rounds, walking around 40km to raise money for cancer charity

Three Kiwis are getting behind the Cancer Society by taking on the longest day golf challenge where they play 72 holes, or four rounds, in one day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The concept is popular in the UK and Europe, being brought to New Zealand for the first time

“Anyone could do it, you want a reasonable amount of fitness, today’s is going to be about 40km through the day, 14 hours of golf, you need a bit of fitness there,” MARK GOWLING SAID.

Anyone can take on the challenge these guys are hoping to finish up at Omaha, north of Auckland soon, having raised nearly $40,000.