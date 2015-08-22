 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


'I think he's in the best position he's been in for a few years' - Jordan Spieth backs Tiger Woods for success in 2018

share

Source:

AAP

Jordan Spieth is backing Tiger Woods to have a big impact on tour golf in 2018.

Tiger Woods was turning back the clock at the halfway stage at the Wyndham Championship

Source: Associated Press

With the world's top three players - Dustin Johnson, Spieth and Justin Thomas - winning 12 US PGA Tour titles, including two majors, between them last year, the new year is primed for another shootout at the top as it gets underway at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii this week.

Spieth, the 2016 winner at Maui's Kapalua course, believes 14-time major winner Woods can also be a factor on tour again after promising signs in his latest comeback.

But he's also relishing the considerable influence a fit Woods can have on the game off the course.

Woods returned from a 10-month injury layoff after spinal fusion surgery and impressed peers when tied ninth in the 18-man field at the recent Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

"I think Tiger's return and the excitement based on how he looked is probably first and foremost," said Spieth on Tuesday, when asked what he's looking forward to this year.

"What it does for ratings, what it does for maybe a non-golfer's interest in golf is at the forefront of the excitement.

"Because of the way Hero went and the confidence that he's talking with, the place that he's at in life right now, I think he's in the best position he's been in for a few years to come back and be a regular out here competing."

Recently engaged to high school sweetheart Annie Verret, three-time major champion Spieth feels ready for another season similar to his whirlwind 2015 - when he won the Masters and US Open among five PGA Tour titles.

"I'm just in a fantastic place compared to where I was last year," said Spieth, who won the British Open and two titles on the US circuit in 2017.

"Starting 2018, I'm ready for anything; failure, for success, and everything in between."

But Spieth acknowledged stiff competition will come from fellow big guns Johnson and Thomas, who claimed the US PGA Championship among five Tour wins last year before adding another in Korea in October during the wraparound season.

"I had 'DJ' and Justin a couple times preventing me from a five- or six-win season this last year," said Spieth.

"With the amount of depth and talent at a younger age mixed with the guys in their 30s that are playing great, it is very exciting going into 2018.

"And then, obviously, the major question, which is, what's it going to be like with Tiger (Woods) coming back."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'It's been a tough time for him' - Eddie Jones defends out-of-form captain Dylan Hartley

00:30
2
Lewis couldn't quite deliver against Viktoria Kuzmova, losing 6-4, 6-3.

'It's always an experience' - Jade Lewis takes positives after early ASB Classic exit

00:30
3
McCullum's 61 matched with Lynn's 63 spearheaded Brisbane to a nine wicket win with five overs to spare.

Bash Brothers Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn at destructive best as barrage of high-flying sixes lead Heat to easy BBL win

00:29
4
It took City just 38 seconds to get their lead and they never let it go in the 3-1 win.

Raheem Sterling nabs first minute goal as Manchester City beat Watford

00:23
5
The fiery batsman has adapted his tools to match his style.

Brendon McCullum reveals unique baseball-style knob on bat - 'Otherwise my hand slips off when I slog it!'

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.

00:40
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

A series of videos showing violent fighting were uploaded to Facebook last night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 