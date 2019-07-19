TODAY |

'That's pretty cool' – Ryan Fox's classic Kiwi response to British Open record

Having shot the best back nine score in the history of the first round of the British Open, Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox's reaction was about as laid back as you can get.

Having been +3 after his first nine holes, Fox produced one of the all time great displays on his back nine to sit tied for fourth after the first round, his -6 seeing him at -3 overall.

Speaking to media afterwards, Fox spoke about realising he'd created history in Northern Ireland.

"That's pretty cool," he said.

"I did actually ask my caddie if anyone had shot 29 for nine holes in a Major. He said 'shut up and just hole the put' - thankfully I did that.

After missing the cut in all seven of his last events, Fox says that he isn't getting too carried away with his first round, wanting to keep the momentum going into tonight's second round.

"I'm not expecting to go out and shoot lights out tomorrow, but it's just nice to not be well outside the cut line after the first round like I have been the last few weeks.

"I want to go in with the same attitude tomorrow. Go out, try to have some fun, enjoy it, not worry about things and hopefully I can take some confidence out of today."

Fox trails the current leader J.B. Holmes by two shots.

Fox's back nine -6 is the best first round score in the history of the Major.
