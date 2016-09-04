'It takes time to get used to' - Lydia Ko looking for big finish at Australian Open

The world's top-ranked women's golfer, Lydia Ko, says she's down on luck.

Lydia Ko Source: Getty

But Ko isn't down on confidence of her fortunes changing and making a late charge towards the Australian Open title.

Ko will start today's final round at Royal Adelaide at even-par - the same score she started yesterday's third round.

And the New Zealander is again bemoaning near-misses with the putter.

"I felt like I putted, my stroke was good, and not many putts went in," Ko said.

"Hopefully I'm just saving it up for tomorrow.

"I have got one day to go and I think there are so many good things that are going right that hopefully it will all be able to come together."

The world No.1 will need to make up at least eight shots on the leaders.

But despite her middling returns so far, Ko was heartened by her first outing with new clubs, a new caddie and a new coach.

"It takes time to get used to," she said.

"But with the clubs, actually it hasn't really taken a long time.

"Straight away I had a rough idea how far it was going and the flight itself. I have been loving the clubs ... so I think it's a great change and it has been exciting times.