Superb front nine in opening round gives Danny Lee lead at PGA Tour event in Mexico

Danny Lee has gotten off to a red-hot start in his latest PGA Tour event, taking the lead in the opening round.

Lee was having thoughts of a sub-60 round but settled for a nine-under 62 at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico this morning.

Lee had a brilliant front nine, taking five birdies as well as an eagle on the fifth hole.

He then added three consecutive birdies on the 11th, 12 and 13th but that run came to an abrupt stop with his only blemish of the round - a bogey - on the 14th.