Sublime back nine sees Ryan Fox tied for fourth at the British Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox carded an astonishing back nine on the first day of the British Open at Royal Portrush, sitting in an 11-way tie for fourth place after the first round.

Starting on the front nine, the Kiwi got off to the worst possible start, with an opening hole bogey, before dropping another shot on the third.

One more bogey on the ninth saw Fox at a +3 39 after his first nine holes, in serious danger of plummeting out of contention in the first round.

However, the Kiwi produced one of the all time great displays on his back nine, starting with two even pars before four consecutive birdies on the 12th through 15th holes.

Back-to-back birdies to finish on the 17th and 18th saw Fox finish at a -6 29 on the back nine, sitting at -3 overall and in a tie for fourth.

The Kiwi's 29 is the best score ever on the back nine in the first round of the British Open, the previous record being 33.