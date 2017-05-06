 

Struggling Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko on the verge of losing No.1 ranking

A drought that stretches back 10 months has left Lydia Ko with the very real prospect of losing her No.1 world ranking this week.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 05: Lydia Ko of New Zealand approaches the twelth green during the second round of the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Match Play Presented by Aeromexico and Delta at Club De Golf Mexico on May 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko.

Source: Getty

The Kiwi 20-year-old hasn't won in her last 18 starts stretching back to July, leaving her prone to cede her throne at the Kingsmill Championship in Virginia.

Ko's lead has shrunk from 7.10 rankings points to less then 0.25 and she will probably be passed if she finishes behind either of her two nearest rivals in Williamsburg.

World No.2 So Yeon Ryu of Korea has placed in the top-10 in her last 10 tournaments while third-ranked Thai Ariya Jutanugarn is the tournament defending champion.

Ko's current reign stands at 82 weeks on top, the third-longest in LPGA history.

Having enjoyed 19 weeks on top earlier in her career, the Korean-born prodigy is just the third golfer to spend more than 100 weeks in total at No.1.

This week's $US1.3 million ($NZ1.9 million) tournament marks the start of the LPGA Tour's busiest stretch.

There are 12 tournaments in 12 weeks, including three major championships.

