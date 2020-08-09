Steady second round keeps Lydia Ko in the hunt at PGA Championship

Lydia Ko remains right in the hunt at the midway point of this year’s PGA Championship after a steady second round.

Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press

Chasing her third major title and first win in two-and-a-half years, Ko sits just one shot off the lead after an even-par 70 in Pennsylvania today.

The former world No 1 had a steady day playing in one of the morning groups, balancing one birdie with one bogey and 16 pars.