Steady second round keeps Lydia Ko in the hunt at PGA Championship

Lydia Ko remains right in the hunt at the midway point of this year’s PGA Championship after a steady second round.
Lydia Ko. Source: Associated Press
Chasing her third major title and first win in two-and-a-half years, Ko sits just one shot off the lead after an even-par 70 in Pennsylvania today.
The former world No 1 had a steady day playing in one of the morning groups, balancing one birdie with one bogey and 16 pars.
The effort keeps Ko two-under for the tournament, with American duo Danielle Kang and Jennifer Kupcho both just ahead of her leading the competition at three-under.