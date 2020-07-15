TODAY |

'A silent, different world' - Tiger Woods to experience unique return with no crowds

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited return to competitive golf at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio this week and no golfer will feel the impact of the strange new spectatorless world created by Covid-19 than the 15-time major winner.

For his whole career Woods, one of sport's most recognisable personalities, has been the focus of the golfing world. He is followed by massive galleries and battalions of reporters, photographers and television cameras wherever he plays.

But when he steps onto the first tee at Muirfield Village Golf Club tomorrow for his first competitive round in five months the only sound is likely to be chirping birds, with the PGA Tour having banned spectators for all events this season.

"I've had cameras on me since I turned pro, so it's been over 20-some-odd years that virtually almost every one of my shots that I've hit on the Tour has been documented," Woods told reporters. 

"That is something that I've been accustomed to. That's something I've known for decades.

"But this is a different world and one we're going to have to get used to.

"It's just a silent and different world."

