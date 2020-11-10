Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after contracting Covid-19

Former champion Sergio Garcia has been forced to pull out of this week's Masters in the US after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sergio Garcia. Source: Photosport

Garcia says he's had symptoms since Saturday while returning from the Houston Open where he missed the cut.

"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss The Masters this week," the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner says his wife has tested negative to the virus.

The Spaniard had played in 84 consecutive majors since 1999, the longest streak of any active golfer currently.

The Masters was postponed from April to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the PGA Tour calender to stop for several weeks.