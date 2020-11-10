TODAY |

Sergio Garcia to miss Masters after contracting Covid-19

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Former champion Sergio Garcia has been forced to pull out of this week's Masters in the US after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sergio Garcia. Source: Photosport

Garcia says he's had symptoms since Saturday while returning from the Houston Open where he missed the cut.

"After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss The Masters this week," the 40-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

The 11-time PGA Tour winner says his wife has tested negative to the virus.

The Spaniard had played in 84 consecutive majors since 1999, the longest streak of any active golfer currently.

The Masters was postponed from April to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the PGA Tour calender to stop for several weeks.

The Masters begins at Augusta National in Georgia on Thursday.

Golf
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Black Ferns name new captain for upcoming clashes against NZ Barbarians
2
Dane Coles says All Blacks didn't play 'B' team in loss to Wallabies
3
UFC boss casts doubt on Israel Adesanya's bid for second title
4
Kalyn Ponga's dad quashes All Blacks rumours after contract details revealed
5
Hayden Paddon tries to build world's first competitive electric rally car
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

'Superman' Paul Coll puts on heroic comeback to make Qatar quarterfinals

Wayne Bennett half-time pep talk inspires young Queensland to surprise victory

Ryan Giggs stood down for upcoming Wales games after domestic violence allegations

'Players knocking on the door' - All Blacks hint at debuts for second Tri-Nations Test