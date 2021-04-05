TODAY |

Ryan Fox working on juggling commitments in challenging year

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is in red-hot form after his victory at the Gulf Harbour Open yesterday, but still has plenty of challenges to overcome in the year ahead.

The European Tour is back, but Fox still has Covid-19 obstacles to overcome. Source: 1 NEWS

Fox has plans to head overseas for the European Tour in May, but the arrival of his three-month old child and the ongoing concerns of Covid-19 are continuing to be challenges difficult to balance.

He told 1 NEWS he was hoping to get he and his wife vaccinated so they can travel as a family, but said he would still go no matter the outcome.

"I have to. It looks like this year we're going to have to keep the card. The European Tour is pretty much treating it like a normal year and I guess for a lot of Europe it kind of is to an extent, but for New Zealand and Australia especially, there's still a lot of travel restrictions going on."

Fox said this year was proving to be the most challenging of his career, due to the arrival of his newborn, the lack of spots available for MIQ, as well as needing to keep his spot on the European Tour.

"There's so much to figure out I almost don't know where to start."

