Ryan Fox tied for 20th, four shots off leaders at US Open

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has come through a difficult opening day at the US Open in New York, currently sitting in a tie for 20th, four shots off the leaders.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

Starting his day on the 10th hole, Fox got off to a poor start, coming away with a bogey, before another blemish on the 15th.

However, a birdie on the 16th saw the Kiwi complete his first nine holes at +1.

Another bogey on the second hole saw Fox drop again, before salvaging his effort with another birdie, this time on the fifth.

Fox would end the opening day with two more bogeys, on the seventh and ninth, coming away with a score of +3 for the round.

At the top of the leaderboard, the quartet of Americans Scott Percy, Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson, as well as England's Ian Poulter lead the way, ending their first round at -1.

Meanwhile, former world number one Tiger Woods has endured a dreadful opening display, sitting tied for 102nd after a first round score of 78 sees him at +8.

