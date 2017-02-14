Ryan Fox teaming up with Steve Williams for dynamic Kiwi combo at NZ Open

Ryan Fox is heading home to form a dynamic Kiwi combo for the New Zealand Open with world renowned caddy Steve Williams.

Fox will team up with Williams for the 93rd edition of the event at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown on March 9 to 12 after Fox's full-time caddy opted not to make the trip to New Zealand.

The Rio Olympian says he can't wait to work with Williams, who carried Tiger Woods' bags during his period of dominance.

"Steve is the best caddy in the world having worked with greats like Greg Norman, he was 10 years with Tiger Woods and then with Adam Scott and got him to world number one," he said.

"My caddy is pretty excited about me working with Steve and hopefully I learn a bit from him and bring that to our relationship going down the line."

Despite his strong start to the season where he has made the cut in his first four tournaments on the European Tour, it won't be a smooth trip home for Fox as he will be competing in the Super 6 next week in Perth as well as two tournaments in South Africa before travelling to Queenstown.

"Unfortunately I may have a bit of jet lag at the start of the week but hopefully we can combat that and be in contention come Sunday afternoon."

He will have Williams to help him though - the Kiwi caddy has supported Fox through his career, giving him advice regularly as well as sorting a practice round with Adam Scott at the 2015 British Open.