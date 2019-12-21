TODAY |

Ryan Fox takes out cameraman with wayward tee shot at Australian PGA Championship

Source:  AAP

Ryan Fox will be hoping for a kinder bounce on the weekend as he chases down the Australian PGA Championship big guns at Royal Pines.

The New Zealand big-hitter was flying at six-under and just one shot off the clubhouse lead early in last night's round.

Fox then watched a handful of birdie chances slide by before a tee shot on the 15th then deflected off a cameraman's leg, the catalyst for a double-bogey.

He finished three-under, six shots back from shock overnight leader Yuan Yechun, who carded a seven-under round of 65 that threatened to be lower before two late bogeys.

"I made a mess of it from there, so that kind of halted any momentum," Fox said.

"I was getting a little bit frustrated on the greens anyway up to that point, (it) kind of pushed me on the edge to be honest," Fox said.

Adam Scott (seven-under) and Cameron Smith (five-under) both put themselves in contention on Friday and Fox said having them in his sights would hone his focus.

Sewing up top spot on the Australasian PGA Tour's order of merit is Fox's other goal, with Wade Ormsby (seven-under) well placed to pounce if good enough over the weekend.

"You know with those guys up at the top, you've got to do something pretty special," Fox said.

"They've both won enough times around the world, they're not going to come back to you.

"It's a bit of extra motivation to go as low as possible over the weekend and try to at least put a bit of pressure on them."

Golf
