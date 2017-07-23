 

Ryan Fox surges up Abu Dhabi leaderboard with scintillating second round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has surged up the leaderboard at the European Tour's glitzy Abu Dhabi Championship, hitting a second-round six-under par 66 for a share of 11th place overall.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

Managing only a two-under par 70 in the first round, Fox was in much better nick on Friday (local time), hitting an eagle and eight birdies.

Only a pair of bogeys and a double bogey sullied his efforts.

Having sat in a tie for 37th after the first round, the 30-year-old Fox has moved up to 11th with an eight-under overall score.

Belgian Thomas Pieters leads the pack on 12-under.

