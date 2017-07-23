Ryan Fox surges up Abu Dhabi leaderboard with scintillating second round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has surged up the leaderboard at the European Tour's glitzy Abu Dhabi Championship, hitting a second-round six-under par 66 for a share of 11th place overall.

Ryan Fox Source: Getty

Managing only a two-under par 70 in the first round, Fox was in much better nick on Friday (local time), hitting an eagle and eight birdies.

Only a pair of bogeys and a double bogey sullied his efforts.

Having sat in a tie for 37th after the first round, the 30-year-old Fox has moved up to 11th with an eight-under overall score.