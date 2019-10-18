Ryan Fox stoked to share lead at tricky French Open - 'This course can kick you in the ass'

Ryan Fox has gotten off to a flying start to share the lead at the French Open on a successful day for New Zealand golfers all around.

Fox shot a six-under 65 in Paris on the Albatros course at Le Golf National this morning to share the lead with South Africa's George Coetzee.

The 32-year old shot five birdies on the front nine and added two more in the second half with a single bogey on the 13th his only blemish on the day.

Fox said after the round he felt he could've sunk "a couple more" but was happy with the result.

"I played really solid today. This is a golf course that can kick you pretty quickly," Fox said.

"I could have potentially grabbed a couple more on those last four, which is always a bonus, but very happy to walk away with a 65 around here."

Fellow Kiwi golfers Danny Lee and Lydia Ko have also had strong starts at their respective tournaments.

Lee has opened with with a five-under 67 at the CJ Cup on Jeju Island in South Korea, carding seven birdies and two bogeys to sit three shots off the pace in a share for fourth.

Over in China, Ko is in a tie for fifth after posting a three-under 69 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.