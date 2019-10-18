TODAY |

Ryan Fox stoked to share lead at tricky French Open - 'This course can kick you in the ass'

1 NEWS
More From
Golf

Ryan Fox has gotten off to a flying start to share the lead at the French Open on a successful day for New Zealand golfers all around.

Fox shot a six-under 65 in Paris on the Albatros course at Le Golf National this morning to share the lead with South Africa's George Coetzee.

The 32-year old shot five birdies on the front nine and added two more in the second half with a single bogey on the 13th his only blemish on the day.

Fox said after the round he felt he could've sunk "a couple more" but was happy with the result.

"I played really solid today. This is a golf course that can kick you pretty quickly," Fox said.

"I could have potentially grabbed a couple more on those last four, which is always a bonus, but very happy to walk away with a 65 around here."

Fellow Kiwi golfers Danny Lee and Lydia Ko have also had strong starts at their respective tournaments.

Lee has opened with with a five-under 67 at the CJ Cup on Jeju Island in South Korea, carding seven birdies and two bogeys to sit three shots off the pace in a share for fourth.

Over in China, Ko is in a tie for fifth after posting a three-under 69 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Ko had six birdies in her round but cancelled out half of them with dropped shots on the sixth, eighth and 15th.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi golfer shot an opening round six-under 65 at Albatros to share the lead with George Coetzee. Source: European Tour
More From
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Sonny Bill Williams: All Blacks have evolved to putting religious differences aside, being open about struggles
2
Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks
3
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
4
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
5
Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Out-of-form Lydia Ko hits back at critics: 'Thank you to the haters'

Lydia Ko’s overbearing parents to blame for her slide, says her former coach

Michael Campbell earns best result since return to golf with tied-second finish on European Seniors tour

Lydia Ko crashes out of Women's British Open, finishes second to last after missing cut