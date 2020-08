Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has rocketed up the leaderboard on day two of the latest event on golf's European Tour after carding the equal-best effort of the day.

Ryan Fox. Source: Photosport

Fox carded a bogey-free five-under par round of 67 this morning to move into a tie for fourth at the UK Championship outside of Birmingham.

Fox sits at six-under overall, three shots behind leader Justin Walters, of South Africa.