Ryan Fox recovers in first round of unique Belgian Knockout European Tour event

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has showed some composure under pressure to turn around his first round at the latest European Tour event.
Fox sits in a tie for 58th after scoring a one-over par 72 at the inaugural Belgian Knockout this morning but it could've been much worse after he was sitting at three-over-par midway through his round.
However, back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17 means Fox now only trails the leaders by five shots.
The Belgian Knockout consists of a unique format - two rounds of strokeplay are followed up by the leading 64 players competing in nine-hole knockout strokeplay matches for the final two days.
