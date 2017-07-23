 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Ryan Fox recovers in first round of unique Belgian Knockout European Tour event

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has showed some composure under pressure to turn around his first round at the latest European Tour event.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox

Source: Getty

Fox sits in a tie for 58th after scoring a one-over par 72 at the inaugural Belgian Knockout this morning but it could've been much worse after he was sitting at three-over-par midway through his round.

However, back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17 means Fox now only trails the leaders by five shots.

The Belgian Knockout consists of a unique format - two rounds of strokeplay are followed up by the leading 64 players competing in nine-hole knockout strokeplay matches for the final two days.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:50
1
With the All Blacks squad named on Sunday, Heveldt chipped in his picks for the team.

'You're wondering who do we leave out!' Guy Heveldt says All Blacks' talent depth will see unlucky stars left out of squad

2
SYDNEY, NSW - MARCH 18: Waratahs player Israel Folau (14) looks towards the scoreboard at round 5 of the Super Rugby between Waratahs and Rebels at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 18, 2018. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire)

Land Rover reclaims sponsored car from Israel Folau as fallout over social media comments continues - report

3
Ash Dixon Celebrates, NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders Semi Final. Sport Rugby Union Super Rugby Domestic Provincial. Allianz Stadium SFS. 27 June 2015. Photo by Paul Seiser/SPA Images

1 NEWS NOW expert's Super Rugby predictions: Winning streak against Aussies is safe for another two games

4
Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs name inexperienced squad for clash with Sharks

00:22
5
Matt Hall-Smith's hair came in for some stick from Scott Robertson, after they both nearly got nailed by an errant ball.

Watch: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson cracks a funny after 1 NEWS reporter nearly taken out by high ball

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 