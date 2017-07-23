Ryan Fox recovers in first round of unique Belgian Knockout European Tour event

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has showed some composure under pressure to turn around his first round at the latest European Tour event.

Ryan Fox Source: Getty

Fox sits in a tie for 58th after scoring a one-over par 72 at the inaugural Belgian Knockout this morning but it could've been much worse after he was sitting at three-over-par midway through his round.

However, back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17 means Fox now only trails the leaders by five shots.